  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMExtra
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Football, Mike Webster, NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The accolades keep coming for legends of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Mike Webster was named to the NFL’s 100 All-Time Team, announced Friday.

The center was a 1997 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee after being a fifth-round pick.

Webster was an iron man, starting 150 consecutive games at one point in his career.

Webster played 200 games with the Steelers over 15 seasons, earning All-Pro honors seven times.

Fellow Steeler legends Joe Greene, as well as Mel Blount and Rod Woodson, were already named to the team.

Chuck Noll, Jack Ham and Jack Lambert also earned the honored.

Comments