PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The accolades keep coming for legends of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Mike Webster was named to the NFL’s 100 All-Time Team, announced Friday.
He was a strong leader off the field and the strongest player on the field!
Mike Webster has been named to the #NFL100 All-Time Team.
MORE: https://t.co/HhrI8zQC3t pic.twitter.com/Cp7cu4aPvV
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 14, 2019
The center was a 1997 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee after being a fifth-round pick.
Webster was an iron man, starting 150 consecutive games at one point in his career.
Webster played 200 games with the Steelers over 15 seasons, earning All-Pro honors seven times.
Fellow Steeler legends Joe Greene, as well as Mel Blount and Rod Woodson, were already named to the team.
Chuck Noll, Jack Ham and Jack Lambert also earned the honored.
You must log in to post a comment.