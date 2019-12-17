



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend, NFL free agent Terrelle Pryor, is going to be released from jail.

Shalaya Briston was granted bond at a bail hearing on Tuesday.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports she will be released to her mother’s home. She’ll be electronically monitored and will only be allowed to leave to attend court proceedings.

Bond was previously denied nearly two weeks ago on Dec. 4.

Briston’s attorney, Lee Rothman, believes because Briston has no criminal record and has a job that she is not a risk or threat to the public.

Briston allegedly stabbed Terrelle Pryor at the Heinz Lofts apartment complex in the North Side after an argument.

Pryor’s attorney has said his client was not the aggressor.

Rothman says his client was acting in self defense on the night of the stabbing.

Briston is charged with attempted criminal homicide and aggravated assault.