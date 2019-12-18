



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Snow Squall Warning is in place, causing slick roads with icy, hazardous conditions.

Washington County, southern Allegheny County, Westmoreland County and northern Fayette County are under a Snow Squall Warning.

Allegheny County reports that countywide, snow squalls are affecting the roads. On Twitter, the county says Public Works has deployed more than 20 trucks to treat any slick spots.

Countywide: Snow squall is moving through the county putting down a quick blanket of snow and causing slick road conditions; numerous crashes have occurred — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) December 18, 2019

In Glen Osborne, Route 65 is closed in both directions for multiple crashes involving multiple cars. Route 65 is currently being shut down between the Haysville light and McKowan Street.

Glen Osborne: Ohio River Blvd closed in both directions between Haysville light and McKowan Road due to multi-vehicle crash; unknown if any injuries — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) December 18, 2019

In Reserve Township, first responders were on the scene of an accident involving an occupied school bus.

Reserve: Hoffman Rd/Otto St – vehicle slid into occupied school bus; unknown injuries. Responders on scene. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) December 18, 2019

In Mt. Lebanon, Allegheny County says a three-vehicle crash sent one vehicle into a structure on the 1400 block of McFarland Road. The county says McFarland is impassable from the West Liberty side due to the poor road conditions. There is also a three-car crash on Sunridge Drive and Vallimont Drive.

Mt Lebanon: 1400 block McFarland Rd – three vehicle crash with one vehicle into a structure; unknown injuries. McFarland Rd impassable from the W Liberty side due to poor road conditions. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) December 18, 2019

In Kennedy Township in Allegheny County, a multiple vehicle crash is being reported on the 80 block of Coraopolis Road.

Kennedy: 80 block Coraopolis Rd; multiple vehicle crash due to road conditions. No injuries. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) December 18, 2019

Allegheny County also reports a bus versus vehicle accident with one minor injury. The accident happened on Provost Road and Shadow Drive.

Whitehall: Provost Rd/Shadow Dr – vehicle vs bus with one minor injury; responders on scene. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) December 18, 2019

Multiple disabled vehicles, including school buses, are stuck on the 1600 block of Pine Hollow Road in Kennedy. Allegheny County says crews are responding to help.

Kennedy: 1600 block Pine Hollow Rd; multiple disabled vehicles including school buses during to roadway conditions; road crews responding to assist. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) December 18, 2019

In one accident in Churchill, a car flipped over, closing Nottingham Road. An older man was reportedly trapped in the car.

In Robinson at McMichael Road and McMorris Road, officials are on the scene of a vehicle rollover into a creek.

