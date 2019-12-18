Filed Under:Allegheny County, Crash, Local TV, Snow Squall Warning, Winter Weather


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Snow Squall Warning is in place, causing slick roads with icy, hazardous conditions.

Washington County, southern Allegheny County, Westmoreland County and northern Fayette County are under a Snow Squall Warning.

Allegheny County reports that countywide, snow squalls are affecting the roads. On Twitter, the county says Public Works has deployed more than 20 trucks to treat any slick spots.

In Glen Osborne, Route 65 is closed in both directions for multiple crashes involving multiple cars. Route 65 is currently being shut down between the Haysville light and McKowan Street.

In Reserve Township, first responders were on the scene of an accident involving an occupied school bus.

In Mt. Lebanon, Allegheny County says a three-vehicle crash sent one vehicle into a structure on the 1400 block of McFarland Road. The county says McFarland is impassable from the West Liberty side due to the poor road conditions. There is also a three-car crash on Sunridge Drive and Vallimont Drive.

In Kennedy Township in Allegheny County, a multiple vehicle crash is being reported on the 80 block of Coraopolis Road.

Allegheny County also reports a bus versus vehicle accident with one minor injury. The accident happened on Provost Road and Shadow Drive.

Multiple disabled vehicles, including school buses, are stuck on the 1600 block of Pine Hollow Road in Kennedy. Allegheny County says crews are responding to help.

In one accident in Churchill, a car flipped over, closing Nottingham Road. An older man was reportedly trapped in the car.

In Robinson at McMichael Road and McMorris Road, officials are on the scene of a vehicle rollover into a creek.

