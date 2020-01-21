



HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (KDKA) – Antonio Brown is being accused of assaulting a man at his home in Florida.

The City of Hollywood Police Department says they were called to the 3600 block of Estate Oak Circle around 2 p.m. for a reported disturbance.

When they arrived on scene, they made contact with the alleged victim who police say claimed he was “battered” by Brown and his trainer, Glen Holt.

TMZ reported two sources tell them it appeared someone was injured. A large police presence was at Antonio Brown’s house this afternoon.

Police say Holt was charged with one count of burglary with battery. They say they tried to make contact with Brown but were “unsuccessful.”

Police are working to get a warrant for Brown’s arrest, TMZ reports. TMZ says he’d be facing a possible felony battery charge.

The situation stems from an incident with a driver who works for a moving company, TMZ reports.

I’m outside of Antonio Brown’s neighborhood in Hollywood. It remains an active police scene. I’m told the alleged battery occurred outside of Antonio Brown home & involved a large moving truck/its workers. Police preparing a release w/ more info. pic.twitter.com/OOPiNnhbhB — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 21, 2020

According to CBS Miami, Hollywood police recently cut ties with Brown.

They reportedly said after being called to a domestic incident involving Brown — which was the third in their city in the past three months — they told him he’s no longer welcome as a benefactor and volunteer with the PAL youth football team.

A recent domestic dispute involved the mother of three of his children, Chelsie Kyriss.

According to reports, Kyriss was trying to pick the kids up to go to school Monday morning, when Antonio Brown accused Kyriss of trying to steal a Bentley from the property.

Kyriss was allegedly evicted from the house and was only allowed to be there to take the children. Reports say the police arrived, and Brown became irate when officers tried to get a good grasp on the situation. Brown recorded the incident on video, which was recovered by TMZ.

His agent Drew Rosenhaus also reportedly dropped him until Brown can seek counsel.

