FLORIDA (KDKA) — Antonio Brown has turned himself in to Florida police after an arrest warrant was issued.

The former NFL wide receiver arrived at the Broward County Jail in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday around 10 p.m., CBS Miami reports.

CBS Miami reports Brown arrived with his lawyers and an entourage. He is not expected to be released on bond Thursday night.

Antonio Brown arrived at the Broward County Jail around 10 pm. He is wanted on 3 criminal charges out of Hollywood. It stems from an altercation with a delivery driver at Brown’s home on Tuesday. Brown arrived with his lawyers and and entourage. @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/DlVB8qUgQQ — Carey (@ccoddcbs4news) January 24, 2020

An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for Brown. He faces charges of burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief.

The City of Hollywood Police Department says they were called to the 3600 block of Estate Oak Circle around 2 p.m. for a reported disturbance on Tuesday.

When they arrived on scene, they made contact with the alleged victim who police say claimed he was “battered” by Brown and his trainer, Glen Holt.

The victim reportedly claims Brown was under the influence during the attack.

Police say Holt was charged with one count of burglary with battery. They say they tried to make contact with Brown but were “unsuccessful.”

On Wednesday, TMZ obtained court documents in the alleged assault case.

The man, a driver for a moving company, allegedly claims he was hired to deliver Brown’s belongings from California, TMZ says

When he arrived and asked for payment, Brown refused.

TMZ says records show that the driver tried to leave the property with Brown’s goods still in his truck, but Brown threw a rock at the vehicle.

The rock caused a dent and chipped paint on the driver’s side door, allegedly causing $860 in damages.

The man also claims Brown forced his way into his truck and assaulted him. TMZ says the caller claimed Brown ripped his shirt and injured his shoulder.

According to CBS Miami, Hollywood police recently cut ties with Brown.

They reportedly said after being called to a domestic incident involving Brown — which was the third in their city in the past three months — they told him he’s no longer welcome as a benefactor and volunteer with the PAL youth football team.

A recent domestic dispute involved the mother of three of his children, Chelsie Kyriss.

According to reports, Kyriss was trying to pick the kids up to go to school Monday morning, when Antonio Brown accused Kyriss of trying to steal a Bentley from the property.

Kyriss was allegedly evicted from the house and was only allowed to be there to take the children. Reports say the police arrived, and Brown became irate when officers tried to get a good grasp on the situation. Brown recorded the incident on video, which was recovered by TMZ.

His agent Drew Rosenhaus also reportedly dropped him until Brown can seek counsel.

Brown, who is a free agent, played nine seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He was traded to the Oakland Raiders last year but released before ever playing a regular-season game following several off-the-field incidents.

He was then signed by the New England Patriots, who released Brown in September after a second woman in 10 days accused him of sexual misconduct.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.