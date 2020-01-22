



HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (KDKA) — The man accusing Antonio Brown of assault is now reportedly saying the former NFL WR also threw a rock at his moving truck after refusing payment.

On Wednesday, TMZ obtained court documents in the alleged assault case.

Police say the man claims he was “battered” by Brown and his trainer, Glen Holt.

The man, a driver for a moving company, allegedly claims he was hired to deliver Brown’s belongings from California, TMZ says

When he arrived and asked for payment, Brown refused.

TMZ says records show that the driver tried to leave the property with Brown’s goods still in his truck, but Brown threw a rock at the vehicle.

The rock caused a dent and chipped paint on the driver’s side door, allegedly causing $860 in damages. The driver called the police.

The mover returned to Brown’s home after being told to by the moving company, records show according to TMZ.

The driver says Brown paid him $4,000 but did not help pay for damages to the vehicle.

The man then claims Brown forced his way into the truck and began assaulting him.

The driver claims Holt grabbed the keys from the ignition after a scuffle and opened the side of the truck, allowing Brown to unload his belongings, TMZ says.

While Brown and his friends were unloading, they were allegedly told they were taking another client’s property.

Then they allegedly tossed the items back, causing damage.

When the police arrived, Brown went into his house and closed the door, TMZ says.

Police say Holt was charged with one count of burglary with battery.

They say they tried to make contact with Brown but were “unsuccessful.”

According to CBS Miami, Hollywood police recently cut ties with Brown.

They reportedly said after being called to a domestic incident involving Brown — which was the third in their city in the past three months — they told him he’s no longer welcome as a benefactor and volunteer with the PAL youth football team.

A recent domestic dispute involved the mother of three of his children, Chelsie Kyriss.

According to reports, Kyriss was trying to pick the kids up to go to school Monday morning, when Antonio Brown accused Kyriss of trying to steal a Bentley from the property.

Kyriss was allegedly evicted from the house and was only allowed to be there to take the children. Reports say the police arrived, and Brown became irate when officers tried to get a good grasp on the situation. Brown recorded the incident on video, which was recovered by TMZ.

His agent Drew Rosenhaus also reportedly dropped him until Brown can seek counsel.