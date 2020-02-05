



NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) — Two possible suspects are in custody after shots were fired at undercover police officers in New Kensington.

On Tuesday night, undercover officers were on patrol in the area of Kenneth Avenue and Constitution Boulevard.

They believed they saw someone wanted for another incident, and shots were fired when they approached the individual.

No one was hit and the police did not exchange gunfire.

On Wednesday, police arrested one man and a teenager on unrelated charges, but they’re believed to be suspects in Tuesday’s shooting.

“We developed information the individuals that may be involved in that crime were to be traveling to Duquesne,” Duquesne Police Chief Thomas Dunlevy said.

“Two firearms were recovered, one of which is the correct caliber from the shooting last night, and that weapon was missing enough ammunition to suggest it may have been used in another crime,” Dunlevy said.

Both of the possible suspects were arrested on unrelated felony warrants.

Tywone Monte McClain Jr., 21, is believed to be the man in the pink hoodie who is wanted for robbing a Sheetz in Greensburg.

Sources tell KDKA that McClain, prior to the robbery in Greensburg, was also wanted for attempted homicide in New Kensington.

The other possible suspect, a 17-year-old teenager, was wanted for an armed robbery in Duquesne.

No charges related to Tuesday night’s shooting have been filed, but police said they believe the two are suspects.

“You pulled out guns and shot into a vehicle full of police officers and you knew they were the police,” Dunlevy said.