



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It is the perfect storm of winter weather this morning.

The Friday morning commute has turned into a nightmare with the timing of the snowfall. Not to mention, the rain overnight kept road crews from being able to properly treat many roads.

6:30 AM Radar Update: Heavy snow is coming down across the region. Plan for extra time during your morning commute. Visibility will be tough at times due to breezy conditions. The heaviest snowfall will occur this morning before transitioning to intermittent lake enhanced snow. pic.twitter.com/Pss9QCPVbz — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) February 7, 2020

That rain transitioned over to snow in the early morning hours; and by 7 a.m., the National Weather Service Pittsburgh office reported three inches of snow at Pittsburgh International Airport.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. for Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Clarion, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Jefferson, Lawrence, Washington and Westmoreland counties.

KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley says the snow will be continuous through about 10 a.m.

As for accumulation totals, parts of Allegheny and Beaver counties, as well as Washington County are expected to get about 1-3 inches. The surrounding areas will see 2-4 inches, and heading into the Laurel Highlands, especially the westward facing slopes will get upwards of 4-6 inches.

“We’ve adjusted these totals just a little bit,”” said Smiley. “That three-inch line is right on top of Pittsburgh. We’re looking at some areas are probably going to see, especially south of I-70, maybe around the Morgantown area where you have some snow mixed in with the rain, probably at about an inch or so of snow. But if you’re in Allegheny County, you really should start at two inches and go from there. Two and up is generally what we’re expecting to see, basically I-70 to the north. We have now adjusted that three-inch line further down to the south.”

More snow is possible over the weekend, but it won’t be anything like this morning.

