SCHOOL DELAYS:Check The Growing List Of School Delays
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    View All Programs
By Ron Smiley
Filed Under:Local TV, Pittsburgh Weather, Ron Smiley, Winter Weather Advisory


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It is the perfect storm of winter weather this morning.

The Friday morning commute has turned into a nightmare with the timing of the snowfall. Not to mention, the rain overnight kept road crews from being able to properly treat many roads.

That rain transitioned over to snow in the early morning hours; and by 7 a.m., the National Weather Service Pittsburgh office reported three inches of snow at Pittsburgh International Airport.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. for Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Clarion, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Jefferson, Lawrence, Washington and Westmoreland counties.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley says the snow will be continuous through about 10 a.m.

As for accumulation totals, parts of Allegheny and Beaver counties, as well as Washington County are expected to get about 1-3 inches. The surrounding areas will see 2-4 inches, and heading into the Laurel Highlands, especially the westward facing slopes will get upwards of 4-6 inches.

“We’ve adjusted these totals just a little bit,”” said Smiley. “That three-inch line is right on top of Pittsburgh. We’re looking at some areas are probably going to see, especially south of I-70, maybe around the Morgantown area where you have some snow mixed in with the rain, probably at about an inch or so of snow. But if you’re in Allegheny County, you really should start at two inches and go from there. Two and up is generally what we’re expecting to see, basically I-70 to the north. We have now adjusted that three-inch line further down to the south.”

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

More snow is possible over the weekend, but it won’t be anything like this morning.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on the changing weather conditions.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

Comments