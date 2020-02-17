



INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) – While most students are taking Presidents’ Day off, a 7-year-old girl was up and at ’em, leading a workout session with more than two dozen cadets in IUP’s Criminal Justice Training Academy.

Kaley Bastine, a second grader with a passion for helping law enforcement, was invited to be a police cadet for a day at IUP.

At 6:30 a,.m. Monday morning, she led cadets through, stretches, warm-ups and exercises.

WATCH: Kaley Gets Promoted To Cadet For A Day



“She will definitely be a police officer,” her mom Jamie said.

“She has the passion already to keep going. I can definitely see that in her future. And she already said that she wants to come back here. This is where she’ll be going for the academy.”

Kaley says her favorite part of the day was hula hooping and running.

The second grader has raised thousands of dollars for local police departments.