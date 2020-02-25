



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The judge in the capital murder case against the accused Tree of Life shooter denied the prosecutions’ motion to set a deadline for mental health evaluations.

The judge gave Robert Bowers’ defense team four more months to decide if it wants to use mental health evidence at the trial.

The U.S. Attorney wanted all mental evaluations for Robert Bowers to be completed by April 23.

Judge Donetta Ambrose set a meeting for June 25 and said all attorneys will discuss the issue and decide at that meeting. Court paperwork says the judge expects the defense team to “make productive use” of the four months.

A date for the trial has not been set yet, with Judge Ambrose previously saying she will only consider selecting a date after all of the lawyers’ motions are resolved.

She says she’ll also make sure jury selection and the trial won’t take place during the Jewish High Holy Days in response to a letter the Dor Hadash congregation sent.

Robert Bowers is accused of killing 11 people at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill last year.

