



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Beaver County native Jordan Lampus spoke for the first time since returning home after going missing.

On Friday night, Lampus and her family arrived at Pittsburgh International Airport just after 11 p.m.

“I’m just really happy to be home,” Lampus said. “I’m sorry I freaked everyone out so badly. I didn’t mean to do that. I’m really thankful for all the support that everyone has given my family the last couple days.”

“We are grateful to have her home,” Lampus’ mother Tina said. “We are very happy with all these people, across the state, everybody has helped out us trying to locate her.”

On Thursday, Jordan Lampus was found in Seattle.

The 22-year-old was found along a road in the busy city.

Tina Lampus told KDKA’s Bob Allen that when they learned of the news, they caught the first flight to Seattle from Cheyenne, Wyoming.

They had been in Cheyenne for several days after police discovered Jordan’s 2006 blue Toyota van parked on the side of the road.

Tina said her daughter was supposed to be at their house in Beaver Falls last Saturday, but when she didn’t show up, they drove to her apartment in Erie.

That’s where they learned her phone and a bag of clothes were missing.

Her phone was Nebraska while she was missing.

She also took a bus from Wyoming to Denver and then to Seattle.