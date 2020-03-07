



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The family of murder victim Christian Moore-Rouse has set up a GoFundMe to pay for memorial expenses.

A memorial service is planned for Wednesday afternoon, so expenses must be paid in full as soon as possible. Only $2,440 out of their $10,000 has been raised so far as of Saturday afternoon.

In a statement from the family’s representative, Tristan James, it was disclosed that Christian Moore-Rouse was the youngest member of the family, and they do not have the funds prepared because they did not expect his sudden passing.

“So now, not only has someone taken away a mother’s youngest child, but they’ve taken away her opportunity to grieve and inundated her with overwhelming financial expenses,” James said.

The family has not publicized details about the exact time and place the service will take place.

Moore-Rouse, 22, was last seen in December of 2019, and his remains were found and identified on March 3. The suspect implicated in his death, Adam Rosenberg, was a college friend, but the family had suspected him in Moore-Rouse’s disappearance. Rosenberg is also being charged with the death of 28-year-old Jeremy Dentel in Baldwin.

