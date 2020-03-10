



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There is another presumptive case of coronavirus in Pennsylvania, bringing the total to 11.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced the new case on Tuesday morning.

The most recent case is located in Montgomery County.

All of the patients are in the eastern part of Pennsylvania, and they are all adults.

There are now eight presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Montgomery County and one each in Delaware, Monroe and Wayne counties, the department announced.

The department announced that it will hold a daily press briefing at PEMA headquarters in Harrisburg every day at noon.

These briefings will provide updates on the commonwealth’s response to COVID-19.

There are no cases in Allegheny County.