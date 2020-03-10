Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There is another presumptive case of coronavirus in Pennsylvania, bringing the total to 11.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced the new case on Tuesday morning.
The most recent case is located in Montgomery County.
All of the patients are in the eastern part of Pennsylvania, and they are all adults.
There are now eight presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Montgomery County and one each in Delaware, Monroe and Wayne counties, the department announced.
The department announced that it will hold a daily press briefing at PEMA headquarters in Harrisburg every day at noon.
These briefings will provide updates on the commonwealth’s response to COVID-19.
Related Stories:
- Pittsburgh International Airport Taking Additional Steps To Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus
- Gov. Wolf Confirms Two New Cases Of Coronavirus In Pennsylvania
- Uber Offering Drivers 14-Day Paid Sick Leave If They Fall Ill With Coronavirus
- Duquesne Students Returning From Study Abroad Due To Coronavirus Have More Questions Than Answers
- Mayor Bill Peduto: Pittsburgh Is Preparing For Potential Coronavirus Outbreak
- University Of Pittsburgh Researchers Prepare For Handling The Coronavirus
- Local Weekend Events Follow Preventative Guidelines Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
- Pennsylvania Vets Respond To Coronavirus Fears For Household Pets
- Local Couple Quarantined In Home After Being Aboard Grand Princess Cruise
- Local Family Quarantined On California Cruise Ship For Possible Coronavirus
There are no cases in Allegheny County.
You must log in to post a comment.