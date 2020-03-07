



HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has confirmed two new presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus in Pennsylvania.

Both of the cases are in Montgomery County.

The individuals are in isolation after they were exposed to an area of the U.S. where the virus is present.

“These new cases bring our total of presumptive positive cases to four in Pennsylvania,” Gov. Wolf said. “Even with these new cases, I want to reassure Pennsylvanians that the commonwealth is prepared and responding appropriately and swiftly so that information and resources are available.”

According to State Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine, the state is increasing their testing capacity.

“We are making progress to increase our testing capacity to up to 150 specimens a day over the weekend,” Dr. Levine said. “This increased capacity allows us to continue to work with clinicians to ensure Pennsylvanians have access to testing. We want individuals who have potential exposure and symptoms to call us at 1-877-PA-HEALTH (1-877-724-3258). Further spread of this virus throughout the nation will likely occur. We encourage people to prepare for potential life disruptions. The same family emergency plans and kits that we use to prepare for flu or norovirus, and even snowstorms and floods, are important now.”

On Friday, Governor Wolf confirmed the first two cases in the state of Pennsylvania. One case was in Wayne County and the other was in Delaware County.

After the announcement, he also signed an emergency disaster declaration in response to the cases of coronavirus.

There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Allegheny County.

State officials are urging Pennsylvanians to stay up-to-date on the state health department’s website as well as their social media pages.

“As this situation evolves, we will continually update Pennsylvanians through our website, health.pa.gov, our Facebook page and our Twitter account,” Dr. Levine said. “It’s important to remember that the most accurate and timely information regarding this outbreak is available through the Department of Health.”

Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Those symptoms may appear anywhere between two days and 14 days after exposure. Individuals at most risk are the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions.

Health officials are reminding individuals that may not feel well to take the following steps:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Cover coughs and sneezes with elbow, not hands

Clean surfaces frequently, such as countertops, light switches, cell phones and other frequently touched areas

Contain – if someone is not feeling well or is sick, stay home until they are better.

