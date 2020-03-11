



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh’s St. Patrick’s Day parade is canceled due to coronavirus.

The city is canceling the parade — scheduled for Saturday, March 14 — because of COVID-19.

“The health of our residents and visitors to our city must be our main priority,” Mayor Bill Peduto said in a press release.

“This mitigation measure will help keep people in Pittsburgh and Western Pa. safe.”

The city cites the CDC’s recommendation to avoid large gatherings and keep a distance between yourself and others.

The state health department says the virus can spread through the air by coughing and sneezing or through close personal contact. It can also be contracted by touching something with the virus on it.

All COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania are in the eastern part of the state. As of Wednesday at noon, there were 15 cases in the state.

A news release says the city hopes to mitigate the opportunity for coronavirus to spread by canceling the parade.

Pittsburgh is following the decision of several other cities, including Boston, San Francisco, Philadelphia and even Dublin.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.