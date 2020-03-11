PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have tested positive for coronavirus.
Hanks announced the news on Wednesday night on social media.
Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!
Hanks was nominated for a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his role as Fred Rogers in “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.”
“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” is based on the real-life story of how Fred Rogers affected the life of a cynical journalist who was assigned to write a piece about him.
Part of the movie was filmed in Pittsburgh
Hanks did such a fantastic job that Mister Rogers’ wife Joanne complimented the way Hanks brought her husband’s legacy to life.
“I loved it,” she said of the movie. “I think Tom is a genius, almost.”
