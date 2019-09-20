BREAKING NEWS:Massive Water Main Break Shuts Down Schools, Businesses In South Hills
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The highly-anticipated movie, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood, is quickly approaching its premieres in theaters.

The movie follows actors Tom Hanks, who plays Mr. Rogers, and tells the story of the real-life friendship between Rogers and a journalist (Matthew Rhys) who wrote a profile piece on him in 1998.

Sony has recently dropped the official poster for the film.

The movie, filmed primarily in Pittsburgh, is set to release on Nov. 22, so get ready to make plans this Thanksgiving as family and friends gather ‘round.

If you haven’t seen it yet, watch the full trailer here:

