BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Statewide Total Jumps To 371
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Burgatory, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, Local TV, Pittsburgh News


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Another Pittsburgh business is closing all of its locations.

Burgatory announced on Sunday morning that a member of their executive team was showing symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

“While our team member, and friend, has not been tested at this time, we have decided out an abundance of caution to close all of our locations today,” Burgatory said in a statement.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

 

They added that they will be deep cleaning and sanitizing all of their locations.

Burgatory did not give a date when they will reopen.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:

Comments