PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Another Pittsburgh business is closing all of its locations.
Burgatory announced on Sunday morning that a member of their executive team was showing symptoms consistent with COVID-19.
“While our team member, and friend, has not been tested at this time, we have decided out an abundance of caution to close all of our locations today,” Burgatory said in a statement.
They added that they will be deep cleaning and sanitizing all of their locations.
Burgatory did not give a date when they will reopen.
