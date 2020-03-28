BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Ups State Total To 2,218
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A staff member of Pittsburgh Brookline has tested positive for coronavirus.

Pittsburgh Public Schools has alerted all families and staff to the positive test.

According to the school district, the employee was reportedly exposed to coronavirus outside of the school but was at the school during the first week of the closure.

Pittsburgh Brookline had stopped serving as a grab and go meal site on March 18 after another potential exposure to coronavirus. A relative of two Pittsburgh Brookline students and one Pittsburgh Milliones student tested positive for coronavirus.

Those students tested negative for coronavirus.

