According to the school district, the employee was reportedly exposed to coronavirus outside of the school but was at the school during the first week of the closure.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A staff member of Pittsburgh Brookline has tested positive for coronavirus.
Pittsburgh Public Schools has alerted all families and staff to the positive test.
Pittsburgh Brookline had stopped serving as a grab and go meal site on March 18 after another potential exposure to coronavirus. A relative of two Pittsburgh Brookline students and one Pittsburgh Milliones student tested positive for coronavirus.
Those students tested negative for coronavirus.
