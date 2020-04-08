



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There are some signs the coronavirus is slowing down in our region, but that’s not the case at our nursing homes and senior facilities.

The virus is spreading quickly through several, including Beaver County’s Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center, where 11 residents have died and everyone is now presumed positive.

RELATED STORIES:

“Nursing homes and other long-term care living facilities remain a significant concern to us with vulnerable populations of seniors and those others with chronic medical conditions,” said Pa. Health Secretary Rachel Levine.

The impact of the outbreak can also be seen at Kane Regional Center in Glen Hazel.

Workers at the Kane Glen Hazel remain silent on conditions inside where the coronavirus has become a contagion, and 18 residents and 11 staffers have tested positive.

And Glen Hazel is not alone. While there is evidence that the curve is flattening in our region. The greatest concerns are nursing homes and senior housing facilities. At St. Barnabas in Gibsonia, two people have died from coronavirus.

Glen Hazel and the other facilities say they are following CDC and state health department guidance — isolating the infected, banning group dining and activities, taking the temperatures of staff coming in and supplying PPE to those in contact with coronavirus patients.

“But we are doing everything we can to protect the staff and the patients in these long-term living facilities,” Levine said.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: