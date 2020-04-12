Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A third inmate at the Allegheny County Jail has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to Allegheny County, 11 inmates and 15 staff members have been tested for coronavirus.
Allegheny County says the population of Allegheny County Jail as of Sunday, April 12, is 1,680.
However, during the coronavirus pandemic, the population of the jail had decreased by 30% in March.
As of Sunday, there are 22,833 cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania and 857 of those cases are in Allegheny County.
