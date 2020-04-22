Comments
Fourth Resident At Kane Living Center In Glen Hazel Dies Of Coronavirus
Director: Kane Community Living Center Staff Member Tests Positive For COVID-19
Coronavirus In Allegheny County: 2 Kane Community Living Centers Residents Test Positive For COVID-19
Coronavirus In Allegheny County: 29 Kane Community Living Center Residents, Employees Test Positive For Coronavirus
Coronavirus In Allegheny County: 77 Coronavirus Cases Confirmed Across 4 Kane Community Living Centers
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Seven people have died due to COVID-19 at the Kane Community Living Center in Glen Hazel.
RELATED STORIES:
Sixty-two other residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and four of them are hospitalized.
There have been 14 recoveries, as well.
Along with the 62 positive cases among residents, 28 employees at the facility have also tested positive.
You must log in to post a comment.