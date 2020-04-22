BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, State Health Dept. Reports 360 New Deaths, Bringing Death Toll To 1,564
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Seven people have died due to COVID-19 at the Kane Community Living Center in Glen Hazel.

    • Sixty-two other residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and four of them are hospitalized.

    There have been 14 recoveries, as well.

    Along with the 62 positive cases among residents, 28 employees at the facility have also tested positive.

