



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A woman has filed a class action lawsuit against the Pennsylvania Department of Health claiming their lack of inspections of long-term care facilities resulted in the Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center experimenting on her 81-year-old father.

Jodi Gill filed the lawsuit on behalf of her father, an 81-year-old who has lived at Brighton Rehab and Wellness Center since September and suffers from advanced dementia as well as cardiovascular disease.

The lawsuit alleges that Gill was called by a nurse at Brighton Rehab and Wellness Center and was convinced to sign a consent form for an experimental drug study. According to the lawsuit, she was told it was to find out whether the drug combination of hydroxychloroquine and zinc would prevent infection from coronavirus.

The lawsuit goes on to claim there’s no evidence the study was approved by an Institutional Review Board, that a Data Safety Monitoring Board was involved, or any kind of “informed consent” was sought or given.

Gill claims she felt like she had to sign because she was told it would help her father, and by not signing it, she would not be helping him. She was also allegedly told hundreds of people had been called and she needed to quickly make up her mind.

“It is unlikely that such egregious conduct could have occurred had inspections not been halted,” the suit reads.

At the time the suit was filed on Tuesday, it wasn’t known if Gill’s father was infected or if he had been physically injured because of what the lawsuit calls an “unapproved biomedical research study that was conducted on him and hundreds of others in the Brighton facility.”

As of Tuesday, The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 247 coronavirus cases and 52 deaths among residents in Beaver County nursing homes and personal care homes.