NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) – Teresa Fetterman, the mother of 2-year-old Mikel Fetterman, is now facing charges in related to her son’s death.
She is being charged with endangering the welfare of a child, aggravated assault, and drug-related charges.
According to police, her boyfriend Keith Lilly severely beat her son in late March.
Her son suffered a fractured skull, bleeding on the brain, and showed signs of sexual abuse. He died a month later.
