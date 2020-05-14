BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Says Statewide Death Toll Grows To 3,943
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By Lindsay Ward
Filed Under:Keith Lilly Jr., Lindsay Ward, Local TV, Mikel Fetterman, New Kensington, Pittsburgh News, Teresa Fetterman


NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) – Teresa Fetterman, the mother of 2-year-old Mikel Fetterman, is now facing charges in related to her son’s death.

RELATED STORIES:

  • 2-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Beaten By His Mother’s Boyfriend Dies
  • Community Members Gather To Remember Mikel Fetterman, Demand Justice
  • Westmoreland Co. Man Now Facing Homicide, Sexual Abuse Charges In Death Of 2-Year-Old Boy

    • She is being charged with endangering the welfare of a child, aggravated assault, and drug-related charges.

    According to police, her boyfriend Keith Lilly severely beat her son in late March.

    Her son suffered a fractured skull, bleeding on the brain, and showed signs of sexual abuse. He died a month later.

    KDKA’s Lindsay Ward will have more details on this story on KDKA Morning News.

    Comments