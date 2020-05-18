



ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) – State police say Sheldon Jeter Jr. is the prime suspect in a deadly Aliquippa shooting and he’s been charged with criminal homicide.

Police don’t know a motive at this time, however, police say both Jeter and the victim knew each other well. In fact, police say Jeter and the victim Tyric Pugh lived with each other.

Over the weekend, investigators were at the home gathering evidence. That’s when they found shells to a .380 handgun on scene and later found a .380 handgun in Jeter’s apartment.

It was just before midnight on Friday when Pugh was found dead on Kiehl Street in Aliquippa. He was shot multiple times.

Jeter told state police that he was with Pugh earlier in the evening, however he denied that he was with the victim when he was shot.

State Police say surveillance footage shows Jeter went to get ice cream with Pugh and two other friends and that his vehicle was seen leaving Kiehl Street soon after Pugh was shot.

Jeter’s name is not unfamiliar with police.

He made national headlines back in 2018. He was the ex-boyfriend of Rachael DelTondo and was considered to be a person of interest, but he was not officially charged with anything.

Sources tell KDKA that what happened on Friday, which is now a homicide case, is unrelated to the DelTondo case.

The DA says they have still have yet to identify a person of interest in that case. However, he says the investigation into DelTondo’s death is still active.

Meantime, Jeter is in the Beaver County Jail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 1.