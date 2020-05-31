PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After peaceful protests turned violent and led to chaotic looting, efforts are underway to clean up the mess left behind.
The destruction and vandalism in Market Square is shocking.
Items looted from stores are left scattered in the streets.
#Now at the corner of Market Street and Liberty Avenue, crews are measuring & cutting wood to board up these shattered windows at the @PghPolice Zone 2 Substation. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/2YF9yMCp3G
— MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) May 31, 2020
The peaceful protests that started around 2:30 p.m. turned violent around 4:30 p.m.
Crews are doing their best to clean up the efforts Sunday morning.
At the corner of Wood Street, shattered windows and planters are left in pieces.
This is the what the GNC store at the corner of Wood St. And 6th Ave. looks like this morning. pic.twitter.com/Si8ZKAzcSd
— Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) May 31, 2020
The CVS Pharmacy along Forbes Avenue is boarded up.
Store “DTLR” ransacked and destroyed on Wood Street. Air Jordan 13s, all other shoes stolen. People lining up shoes they’ve found. Empty shoe boxes scattered throughout downtown. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/uShDVESuvp
— MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) May 31, 2020
Businesses are feeling the hurt of the damage as they prepare to enter the ‘green’ phase of reopening next week.
Many business owners tell KDKA that the conditions this morning look good compared to how they appeared during the peak of the violence and the looting Saturday night.
Wow. Downtown Pittsburgh right now. Forbes Avenue near Market Square @KDKA pic.twitter.com/cViYalb1oG
— MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) May 31, 2020
