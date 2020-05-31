BREAKING NEWS:Peaceful Protests Turn Violent And Chaotic, 40+ People Arrested
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Chris Hoffman, George Floyd, George Floyd Protest, Local News, Local TV, Meghan Schiller, Pittsburgh News


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After peaceful protests turned violent and led to chaotic looting, efforts are underway to clean up the mess left behind.

The destruction and vandalism in Market Square is shocking.

Items looted from stores are left scattered in the streets.

The peaceful protests that started around 2:30 p.m. turned violent around 4:30 p.m.

Crews are doing their best to clean up the efforts Sunday morning.

At the corner of Wood Street, shattered windows and planters are left in pieces.

The CVS Pharmacy along Forbes Avenue is boarded up.

Businesses are feeling the hurt of the damage as they prepare to enter the ‘green’ phase of reopening next week.

Many business owners tell KDKA that the conditions this morning look good compared to how they appeared during the peak of the violence and the looting Saturday night.

Related Stories:

Comments