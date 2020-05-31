



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Over 100 protesters gathered in Market Square on Sunday afternoon for another day of demonstration in response to the death of George Floyd.

The demonstration started in Market Square and moved through downtown along Smithfield Street toward the Allegheny County Courthouse.

Sheriff’s deputies surrounded the courthouse in riot gear.

At one point, the protestors formed a barrier between them and the police outside the courthouse. Pittsburgh Public Safety also said the protestors spray painted the street in front of the building.

“Protesters continue to paint sections of Grant Street. Streets around Grant and 5th are closed to traffic for safety purposes,” Pittsburgh Public Safety said on Twitter

According to KDKA’s Andy Sheehan, protesters had gallons of paint and equipped themselves with paint rollers.

Police sources told KDKA’s Andy Sheehan the protestors had heard plans to vandalize the courthouse with black paint.

