BREAKING NEWS:Peaceful Protests Turn Violent And Chaotic, 40+ People Arrested
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:George Floyd, George Floyd Protest, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, Walmart


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Walmart is closing stores in the Pittsburgh area due to potential threats.

A Walmart employee tells KDKA that corporate asked Walmart stores to close due to the fear of looting amid the George Floyd protests.

RELATED STORIES

Many Walmarts have boarded up doors with vending machines, shopping carts and other things.

There are also reports of Walmart stores across the county closing.

(Photo Credit: Provided)

The stores plan to reopen on Monday, one worker told KDKA.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

Comments