Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Walmart is closing stores in the Pittsburgh area due to potential threats.
A Walmart employee tells KDKA that corporate asked Walmart stores to close due to the fear of looting amid the George Floyd protests.
RELATED STORIES
- ‘Damn Shame’: Pittsburgh Police Chief Says White Males Dressed In Anarchist Attire Hijacked George Floyd Protests Downtown
- Port Authority Suspends All Service On Saturday Night
- Pittsburgh Public Safety Places Curfew On Downtown Pittsburgh
- Pittsburgh Public Safety Has Declared ‘Unlawful Assembly’ Downtown, Urging Businesses To Close, Residents To Stay Home
- Store Windows Broken, Police Cruisers Set On Fire, As Downtown Pittsburgh Protest Over The Death Of George Floyd Turns Violent
- From Peaceful To Violent: Protest In Downtown Leave Damaged Cars, Looted Stores
- ‘Pittsburghers Unite Against Racism, Against Hate’: Downtown Protests Were Peaceful, Until They Weren’t
- Hundreds Of People Take To Social Media To Share Their View Of Pittsburgh Protests, Looting, And Violence
- Click Here For More Coverage On The Protests
Many Walmarts have boarded up doors with vending machines, shopping carts and other things.
There are also reports of Walmart stores across the county closing.
The stores plan to reopen on Monday, one worker told KDKA.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.