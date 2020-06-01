



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Over 100 clergy members are meeting on Freedom Corner in the Hill District neighborhood to protest the death of George Floyd.

A concerned group of religious leaders from across Western Pennsylvania are gathering on Freedom Corner across the street from St. Benedict the Moor Church to protest. They’re calling on local leaders to write new legislation to protect people affected by police brutality.

KDKA’s Royce Jones reports a strong emotional current in the group as those gathered are also offering prayer for anyone who’s been touched by these situations.

PRAYER & PROTEST: Over 100 clergy members meeting on Freedom Corner to protest racial injtsuce and pray for those touched by it. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/YmEUgJMXsN — Royce KDKA 🖥 (@roycejonesnews) June 1, 2020

Just some of the churches present include Central Baptist, Calvary Baptist and Wesley Center AME Zion.

About 100 clergy members were called to the protest, and while congregants weren’t asked to attend, some non-clergy are present because they want to join and deliver a peaceful message.

The peaceful protest comes after protests turned violent in Pittsburgh.

Related Stories:

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.