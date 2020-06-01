BREAKING NEWS:Peaceful Protests Turn Violent And Chaotic, 40+ People Arrested
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The City of Pittsburgh announced Monday that it is extending its curfew for another night.

The curfew goes into effect Monday night at 8:30 p.m. and will last until 6:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The curfews first went into effect Saturday night after peaceful protests turned violent, leading to chaos and looting.

