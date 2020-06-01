



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Downtown Pittsburgh looks much different Monday morning than it did just 24 hours earlier.

Yesterday at this time, it was a much different scene with glass, dirt, and debris all over the place.

Glass, dirt, debris was all over the place.

In addition to all that, several stores were broken into and looted.

Shoes and hats could be found all around downtown.

As for the the cleanup, Public works crews worked Saturday night into Sunday morning to try and get the cleanup process started.

As the curfew lifted, dozens of volunteers from around the area pitched in to try and do their part to clean up what was left behind.

By late Sunday morning, much of the debris that was scattered over several downtown streets was cleaned up.

Now comes the cost of the damage.

Crews were boarding up the gaps in store front where windows were smashed.

They also covered many windows still intact to protect them from any damage.

John Potter with Pittsburgh Good Deeds put out a request to get volunteers to help clean up.

He expected just a few, but instead had more than 60 people give up their Sunday morning to help.

In just a few hours, most of the damage was cleaned up.

Related Stories: