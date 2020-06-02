



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ballots are still being counted on Tuesday night for Pennsylvania’s primary election.

It was the first election since the coronavirus pandemic, and election officials adapted with face masks, social distancing and other challenges.

RELATED STORIES:

The biggest local name of the ballot secured a win, according to the Associated Press.

Thirteen-term Congressman Mike Doyle beat Jerry Dickinson to win the Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Pennsylvania’s 18th congressional district.

He will face Republican Luke Negron in the fall.

Heading into Tuesday night, Michael Lamb held a lead in the Democratic primary for auditor general.

Lamb is the city controller for the City of Pittsburgh and the uncle of Congressman Conor Lamb.

Michael Lamb is facing a challenge from others, including Nina Ahmad, the former deputy mayor of Philadelphia.

WATCH: KDKA’s John Shumway Reports Live On Election Day



In a close race, state Rep. Adam Ravenstahl is down against Emily Kinkead, an attorney from the Brighton Heights area.

It also looks like businessman Devlin Robinson will defeat Jeff Neff in the 37th senatorial district.

There are still votes outstanding, so no results are final as of Tuesday night.

Click here for the latest election results.