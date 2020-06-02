PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins gave a statement on Monday night about the death of George Floyd and Saturday’s notable protest that turned violent.
The full statement from the Penguins can be read below:
“This has been a horrible time for our country and our city. We all are appalled by senseless violence and share the outrage that racism and social injustice continue to permeate our society. The killing of Mr. Floyd impacted us all.
Moving forward from this moment, and after the violence that took place in our own city on Saturday, we must work together to ensure that we always treat each other with dignity, respect, and a spirit of understanding.
Let’s all be better together. Starting right now.”
