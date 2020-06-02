



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Several violent protesters from last night are in jail this morning, facing charges like disorderly conduct.

Some are facing more serious charges.

Things didn’t start out violently — it was a peaceful protest until a group of people began throwing bricks at police.

Water bottles were also being thrown from Essex House Apartments 10 floors up.

A lot of this was happening on Centre and Negley Avenues.

Groups ignored the orders to disperse, so police used smoke to break them up.

Businesses were damaged, with windows were broken at the Dollar Bank and Sneaker Villa.

SWAT and police officers surrounded the Target on East Liberty around 8:30 p.m. when the curfew started.

Pittsburgh Police heard about a possible plan for that business and others to be attacked, so they were prepared.

“We prevented businesses from being looted and possibly set on fire. So I just want to commend all the public safety and the different law enforcement agencies that were out there tonight,” said Wendell Hissrich, Pittsburgh’s Public Safety Director.

“One of the people, they were able to see had a sledge hammer. One had bolt cutters, others carrying sticks. You see these backpacks that are going down their backs. they’re not going to a picnic,” said Chief Scott Schubert.

In all, 20 people were arrested, including four people from out of state.

“I saw one female with a baseball bat in her bag. Many other protesters there were starting to block the intersection. I was by myself, and before I could get on the air to call for backup, the crowd quickly turned on me and started chasing me in my vehicle. I quickly turned around, and they started throwing objects rocks and so forth. Fortunately the vehicle was not struck,” said Commander Stephen Vinansky.

We’re told that 9 police officers were injured, but they were treated and released.

Two protestors were also injured, none of them being serious.

