PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Brian Bartels, the 20-year-old man accused of destroying a police car during Saturday’s protest is set to appear in court next week.

    • He turned himself into Pittsburgh Police on Monday afternoon.

    Bartels had no comment as he walked into police headquarters.

    He is facing charges institutional vandalism, rioting, and reckless endangerment of another person.

    After turning himself in, he is free on bond.

    Police are also searching for a second suspect they say is also responsible for starting the unrest on Saturday.

