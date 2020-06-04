



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto discussed police reform measures at a news conference Thursday morning, one day after calling for independent investigations after a protest took a violent turn after it was breaking up Monday in East Liberty.

The mayor held the news conference at 10 a.m. with the city’s top Public Safety officials at the City-County Building.

Some of the measures the city is exploring are the “8 Can’t Wait” campaign, mandatory shift rotations to reduce fatigue, and statewide mandatory training of police deescalation techniques.

The “8 Can’t Wait” campaign, which the Mayor’s Office says they are in full support of, is a list of eight policies to reduce police violence. They include — a ban on chokeholds and strangleholds, requiring de-escalation, requiring a warning before shooting, exhausting all other means before shooting, a duty to intervene, banning shooting at moving vehicles, requiring a use of force continuum and requiring comprehensive reporting.

On Wednesday, Mayor Peduto sent letters to the Office of Municipal Investigations and the Citizen Police Review Board calling for a full investigation into the breaking up of the splintered group at the protest.

The Citizen Police Review Board investigation will be in conjunction with the ACLU, NAACP Pittsburgh and U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Mayor Peduto says they need the NAACP to work with them in order to point out biases in policing, and have them corrected.

In a statement, the mayor said, “For the past 36 hours, I have studied best practices of less lethal crowd dispersion, I have read countless comments on social media and viewed first-hand video, photographs and accounts. The Public Safety Director provided me with the written official transcripts of all Command operations during that day and I have talked with every person in the Command rank who was on the ground or in the Command Center. Without question, there is a difference of opinion about what happened that day and the appropriateness of the actions of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police.”

Demonstrators say police caused the panic Monday night; however, police said they were under assault a small group of agitators and repeatedly asked them to disperse.

The police contended they used smoke at the scene, but then said tear gas was used that night at other locations.

Protester Nicole Rulli says that’s not true.

“It wasn’t just smoke. It was tear gas. I was in the fetal position in the street up there with bright red snot coming out. I had to have milk poured on me because I couldn’t breathe. I thought I was going to die,” she said.

The demonstrators also say police shot them with rubber bullets, but a police spokesperson said the bureau has used beanbags and sponge rounds during these protests.

