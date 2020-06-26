Comments
Sheldon Jeter, Figure In Rachael DelTondo Murder Case, Accused Of Murdering Man In Aliquippa
ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) – Sheldon Jeter will stand trial for a deadly shooting in Aliquippa last month.
Jeter was in court on Thursday. According to police, he shot and killed Tyric Pugh along Kiehl Street.
Two years ago, he was questioned in the unsolved death of Rachel Del Tondo but he was never charged.
