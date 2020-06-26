JULY 4th FIREWORKS:Click here for a list of local fireworks celebrations for the 4th of July
Filed Under:Aliquippa, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Sheldon Jeter, Shooting

ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) – Sheldon Jeter will stand trial for a deadly shooting in Aliquippa last month.

    • Jeter was in court on Thursday. According to police, he shot and killed Tyric Pugh along Kiehl Street.

    Two years ago, he was questioned in the unsolved death of Rachel Del Tondo but he was never charged.

