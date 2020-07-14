PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins and Flyers will see each other at least one more time this season.
On Tuesday, the NHL announced the Penguins will play the Flyers in an exhibition game for the 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers. The teams will play July 28 at 4 p.m., the first of 12 exhibition games being put on by the NHL.
Hockey. In July.
The Penguins-Flyers game will be at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Teams are set to travel to their respective hub cities on July 26.
The NHL also announced 8 p.m. start times for Games 1-3 in the Penguins’ best-of-five series against the Montreal Canadiens in the qualifying round. Game 1 is Aug. 1.
