PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A fallen Pittsburgh Police officer’s family is remembering him and his life of service one year after his death.
Pittsburgh Officer Calvin Hall was shot while he was off duty on July 14, 2019. He died from his injuries a few days later on July 17.
Officer Hall was trying to break up an argument at a party in Homewood when he was fatally wounded.
Police arrested Christian Bey for Officer Hall’s murder and charged him with criminal homicide.
His trial was supposed to begin in December, but hasn’t happened yet.
RELATED STORIES:
- ‘The Caring Heart Is Never Off Duty:’ Family, Friends, Law Enforcement Say Emotional Final Goodbye To Officer Calvin Hall
- Allegheny Co. DA To Seek Death Penalty Against Man Accused In Fatal Shooting Of Off-Duty Police Officer
- Point Park University Police Rename Training Center In Honor Of Fallen Pittsburgh Police Officer Calvin Hall
- Northview Heights Public Safety Center Renamed To Honor Fallen Pittsburgh Police Officer Calvin Hall
On the anniversary of his death, Officer Hall’s family has released this statement, saying:
“It has been one year since our loved one was abruptly taken from us, and not a day goes by that we do not mourn him. The pain is just as present today as it was a year ago. His death represents so many others who are gone too soon, gone due to the unnecessary violence that continues to plague our communities.
“We are still trying to process what happened and why. But we remain in constant hope that justice will be served, not only for Calvin but for all who have lost their lives at the hands of others due to ignorance, hatred, and prejudice.
“The Hall Family would like to thank the Pittsburgh Police and the city of Pittsburgh for standing in solidarity to combat racial inequities. We would also like to thank Mayor William Peduto, Braddock Police, Point Park University Police, and the Housing Authority for keeping Calvin’s legacy alive.
“We are keeping everyone in our thoughts and prayers during these trying times. Thank you, and be safe.”
You must log in to post a comment.