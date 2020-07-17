PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A fallen Pittsburgh Police officer’s family is remembering him and his life of service one year after his death.

Pittsburgh Officer Calvin Hall was shot while he was off duty on July 14, 2019. He died from his injuries a few days later on July 17.

Officer Hall was trying to break up an argument at a party in Homewood when he was fatally wounded.

Police arrested Christian Bey for Officer Hall’s murder and charged him with criminal homicide.

His trial was supposed to begin in December, but hasn’t happened yet.

On the anniversary of his death, Officer Hall’s family has released this statement, saying: