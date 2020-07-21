BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — A bicycle memorializing a young man from Cranberry Township killed by a suspected drunk driver was stolen.

The family of Aleksander Teimouri says the memorial meant so much to so many in the community, and they want whoever took the “ghost bike” memorial to return it.

Teimouri was a young man who spent his life doing good. His family says it’s retraumatizing that the bike memorializing his tragic death on Rochester Road was cut from a light pole and stolen on Tuesday morning.

“I was in shock, I couldn’t even believe it,” said his mother Christina Teimouri.

The family checked with police, churches, businesses, and then took to social media to find out what happened. They have already received an outpouring of support.

“To me, it’s like disturbing a grave,” Christina said. “It dredges it all back up. It just desecrated the area. That is the spot almost where he died.”

David Lohr is accused of hitting 22-year-old Aleksander along Rochester Road in Cranberry Township on Dec. 26, 2018.

Aleksander suffered a severe head injury and was on life support before he died of his injuries on Dec. 30, 2018.

Aleksander’s short life was full of selfless service. He was also a pre-med student at Pitt.

A heartbroken community held a public prayer and bike ride for Alek and then placed the memorial “ghost bike” near the scene of the accident.

Alek’s mom says the community is helping narrow the timeframe of when the bike was stolen.

“At 8:45, the bike was there. And at 9:55, it was gone,” Christina said. “Please, the messages on that bike were written by everyone who loved Alek at his funeral. Please give it back, it’s irreplaceable.”

Alek’s family says the “ghost bike” not only memorialized his death, but it also served as a visual reminder to drive with more presence and protect children on their bikes.

A nearby street camera may provide some information, but anyone who saw anything is asked to call the police.