ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — For the second day, Allegheny County’s new COVID-19 Field Response Team hit the streets, looking for coronavirus violations at bars and restaurants.

The response team has checked on 68 businesses. And for the most part, bars and restaurants passed with flying colors.

RELATED STORIES:

The popular D’s SixPax & Dogz in Swissvale got a surprise inspection. They got 8 of 8 on the checklist, and a manager says they’re working hard to comply.

“We’re following the list of the socially distanced tables, the 25 percent capacity, employees are all wearing masks, customers entering have to have them on as well,” said Rena Agostinone.

Some restaurants were mentioned for employees failing to wear masks or wearing them improperly.

They were not cited but given instructions on what is required.

Many restaurant owners say they’re happy about these inspections because they feel that they’ve been penalized for the actions of a few irresponsible owners.

Click here for more.