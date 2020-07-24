LIGONIER, Pa. (KDKA) — Idlewild & Soakzone has changed its operating schedule again.
Beginning next week, the park will only be open Friday through Sunday.
“We are doing everything possible to operate as normal during these uncertain times. However, like many businesses, we need to adapt and this includes changes to our hours of operation,” the park said on Facebook. “We welcome families to join us for fun Friday through Sunday the rest of this summer, plus Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 7).”
The park said it will release more information soon.
Earlier this week, the park starting closing on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
On Friday, Kennywood said they will now be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays going forward, with the exception of Labor Day.
