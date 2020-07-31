HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Gov. Tom Wolf says he’s not announcing a statewide school building closure or class cancellation, despite “widespread rumors.”

“I want to be clear: I am not closing school buildings or cancelling classes,” the governor tweeted Friday morning.

School governing boards and administrators will determine if school buildings reopen and if classes resume in person, remotely, or a combination of the two. The best way to find out about these local decisions is to contact your school’s governing board or administration. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) July 31, 2020

“School governing boards and administrators will determine if school buildings reopen and if classes resume in person, remotely, or a combination of the two,” he went on to say.

Gov. Wolf says the best way to find out about these decisions is to contact your school’s governing board or administration.

Earlier this month, Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine and Education Secretary Pedro Rivera announced updated guidance for Pre-K to 12 schools, saying each school will determine if classes resume in person, online or a combination of both.

“Our goal is to ensure a safe return to school for students, educators and staff by following best practices to mitigate the spread of the virus, including wearing face coverings and maintaining social distancing,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine had said in a press release.

Best practice from the state’s health and education departments include wearing masks, with for some exceptions, and doing a daily symptom screening before leaving for school.

Social distancing is strongly encouraged, and there are recommendations — like having student seating that faces the same way — and staggering drop-offs and pick-ups if the weather allows.

There’s also guidance on what to do about hallways, outdoor playground spaces, field trips, buses and cafeterias, or how to handle a confirmed or probable coronavirus case.

You can read the list with all the guidance here.

The department of education says guidance will be updated as necessary.