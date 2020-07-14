PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools says there are three options for families come fall.

The district is part of the “All In” reopening process which includes working closely with the Pa. Secretary of Education and the Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers. A Facebook live on the district’s Facebook page highlighted recommendations for returning to school.

The district brought together hundreds of stakeholders to form more than a dozen subcommittees. Those committees will focus on instructional and family support, safe school operations and community outreach.

The goals of these committees are to help students transition in different learning environments — virtual or in-person, and to maximize available resources and get students ready for life after high school.

The district presented three options: full-time online by choice, a mix of in-person and online classes or full-time online learning for all.

Full-time online classes would look like students learning during their scheduled class time and having library, related arts and electives occur on their regularly assigned days. The district says 700 students have already enrolled in full-time e-learning.

All students and staff will wear masks all day and practice social distancing, and school buses will have one student per seat.

The plan also recommends moving the first day of school for all students from Aug. 26 to Aug. 31, allowing teachers six professional development days. Kindergarten students would start Sept. 3.

“Our number one priority is the health and safety of our students and staff. We will only reopen schools when we can assure our families, students and staff that all social distancing and health and safety measures are in place and can be followed. Based on the condition of COVID-19 in our area, we will be ready to pivot and offer full-time e-Learning to all students,” said Superintendent Dr. Anthony Hamlet.

“I am confident that regardless of the condition of the coronavirus in Allegheny County, we will be prepared to provide our students with the high-quality learning experience they deserve.”

The board will vote to approve the required safety plan at its July 22 meeting.

