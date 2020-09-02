By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Pennsylvania Labor Secretary Jerry Oleksiak says that unemployed workers will have to wait 3-4 weeks for the $300 checks that were promised by the Trump Administration.
According to Oleksiak, the computer system Pennsylvania uses to distribute the weekly checked will be operational by the end of the month.
On August 24, FEMA approved an additional $300 million in weekly unemployment benefits for Pennsylvania.
Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says he is hopeful a bipartisan deal can be reached for a new COVID relief package on Capitol Hill.
Talks between Democrats and the Trump Administration broke down early in August.
The two sides say they are still more than a trillion dollars apart.
