LATROBE (KDKA) – Tonight’s President Donald Trump’s event won’t begin for several hours, yet, supporters started showing up last night.

Many were seen with their Trump flags and wearing their “Make America Great Again” hats.

So far this year, President Trump has made stops in the eastern part of the state to speak at public events.

REGISTER FOR ATTENDANCE

As of Thursday morning, details about the president’s visit are scarce.

However, this is President Trump’s first visit to western Pennsylvania since late last year when he spoke at a conference in Pittsburgh.

RELATED:

President Trump supporters tell us they’ve been to more than a dozen of his rallies.

“I’m not kidding, I truly believe that Donald Trump was sent by God. True. He’s not perfect, he’s a sinner. But if you read the Bible, so was Moses, so was David, so was everybody,” said Edward X Young, a President Donald Trump supporter.

“I think this is my 28th rally. So I do support him. And I usually try to be in the front row, so yeah I love him,” said Rick Frazier, another President Donald Trump supporter.

Pennsylvania is a battleground state in the 2020 election.

RELATED: Joe Biden’s Lead Over President Trump Shrinks To 4-Points In Latest Pennsylvania Poll

This was evident on Monday when Democratic nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden gave his first major speech as a candidate in Hazelwood.

RELATED:

President Trump’s visit begins at 7:00 p.m. and doors will be open at 4:00 p.m.

KDKA will be at the event this evening and updates will be provided in the evening newscasts.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details