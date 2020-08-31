PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Joe Biden had a clear message when he visited Pittsburgh Monday: “I am not banning fracking.”

“Let me say that again: I am not banning fracking no matter how many times Donald Trump lies about me,” Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said this afternoon.

Earlier in the year, Joe Biden told KDKA that he wouldn’t do any new leases on federal land and he’d make sure the water was being contaminated. But he wouldn’t shut it down.”

“The clean energy strategy has a place for the energy workers right here in western Pennsylvania,” Biden said from Hazelwood.

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald supports Biden, saying the Pittsburgh area can expect “serious investment” in the future to create jobs.

The last grant the Obama-Biden admin gave was to help build the advanced manufacturing facility at Hazelwood's Mill 19 where @JoeBiden is speaking today. Shows what we can expect from a Biden administration: serious investment our future that will create good jobs all over SWPA. — Rich Fitzgerald (@votefitz) August 31, 2020

Biden also used his visit to blame violent protests on President Trump, accusing him of fanning the flames instead of putting them out. He said the violence now isn’t what America would look like under him, but what America already looks like under President Trump.

Meanwhile, President Trump is set to visit Westmoreland County later this week.