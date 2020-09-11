PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Steelers fans won’t be going to Heinz Field quite yet, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine says.

In a briefing Friday morning. Dr. Levine said the state would have to see significant declines in cases before more restrictions are lifted, and she’s hoping for a vaccine.

“The governor strongly feels and I strongly recommend that we do not put people at risk in terms of putting them together in congregant settings. So we have a 250 person outdoor limit, so there will be no fans.”

When asked if that would change, she said it wasn’t possible to predict the future.

“But at this time, given the current circumstances, we feel it’s in the public’s best interest not to have fans at those football games,” she said.

She also said college-age young people still represent the biggest increase in positive COVID-19 cases.

Heinz Field has said the Steelers’ first two home games against the Denver Broncos on Sept. 20 and the Houston Texans on Sept. 27. won’t have fans.

In July, the Steelers said they will require masks if fans are allowed at Heinz Field this season.

Meanwhile, the Steelers’ opener against the New York Giants on Monday won’t have fans either.