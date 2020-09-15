MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — It’s a first for Southwestern Pennsylvania. A Coronavirus testing site will open in Allegheny County that aims to serve hundreds of patients per day. The best part is that it’s free to everyone.

This is a drive-thru testing site, where people wanting to be tested will stay in their vehicle the whole time.

Not only is it free to be tested, but the whole process only takes about five minutes.

A big question is why McKeesport was chosen as the location for the site.

KDKA spoke to health officials and county leaders and they say the area is accessible to public transit and it meets the needs of those in the Mon Valley.

They say many in the area are elderly, minority, and lower income, and it’s those communities that have been hit hard by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Those behind the site say it took about a month to plan and a week to build.

This testing is made possible by the CARES Act funding, which has been sent directly to the county with support from the state and National Guard.

The site is located at 455 Industry Road in McKeesport and will be open weekdays from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

The facility will be capable of performing 250 tests per day, with results available in 48 hours.

It is strongly encouraged to register in advance if you wish to be tested.

Information on how to make an appointment can be found online.