Steelers Game Postponed Due To Outbreak In Titans Organization
Steelers vs. Titans will not be played in Week 4.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NASHVILLE (KDKA) – The NFL has announced the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 4 matchup with the Tennessee Titans will be rescheduled for “later this season.”

The game was postponed after it was learned that players and staff on the Tennessee Titans had tested positive for coronavirus.

A decision will be made “shortly” on the new date, according to a statement by the NFL.

In a statement, the NFL said, “The decision to postpone the game was made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel. The Titans facility will remain closed and the team will continue to have no in-person activities until further notice.”

According to the NFL, so far, five players with the Titans have tested positive. Additionally, six personnel members with the organization and one coach came back positive.

NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala reports on NFL.com that the Steelers will practice Thursday.

