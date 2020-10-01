By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NASHVILLE (KDKA) – The NFL has announced the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 4 matchup with the Tennessee Titans will be rescheduled for “later this season.”
The game was postponed after it was learned that players and staff on the Tennessee Titans had tested positive for coronavirus.
RELATED STORIES:
- Steelers-Titans Game Being Postponed, Expected To Be Played Monday Or Tuesday
- Report: Testing Finds Additional Coronavirus Case Among Tennessee Titans
- Report: NFL Informs Pittsburgh Steelers That Game Against Tennessee May Be Rescheduled After Titans Players, Personnel Test Positive For CoronavirusOriginally, it was believed the game would be played on Monday or Tuesday, but as of Thursday morning, the NFL made the decision to push the game back to later in the season.
A decision will be made “shortly” on the new date, according to a statement by the NFL.
In a statement, the NFL said, “The decision to postpone the game was made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel. The Titans facility will remain closed and the team will continue to have no in-person activities until further notice.”
— NFL (@NFL) October 1, 2020
According to the NFL, so far, five players with the Titans have tested positive. Additionally, six personnel members with the organization and one coach came back positive.
NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala reports on NFL.com that the Steelers will practice Thursday.
You must log in to post a comment.